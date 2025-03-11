Celebrate Save The Florida Panther Day

Friends of the Florida Panther Refuge will host its annual Save The Florida Panther Day celebration at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in Immokalee on March 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families, environmental groups, and wildlife enthusiasts are welcome.

For one day only, the public will have exclusive access to areas of the refuge that are normally closed to visitors, including restricted trails, remote wildlife habitats, and conservation zones that are essential to panther survival.

With only 120 to 230 Florida panthers left in the wild, this species is fighting for its future existence. The refuge, which spans 26,400 acres in Collier County, plays a vital role in protecting and restoring panther habitat, monitoring populations, and leading conservation efforts. Save the Florida Panther Day helps raise awareness, inspire action, and generate crucial support for conservation efforts.

The free event will include exclusive swamp walks and buggy tours through panther territory; wildlife exhibits and educational talks; guided habitat hikes; and family-friendly activities for all ages.

To reserve tickets, visit floridapanther.org/events.