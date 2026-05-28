Celebrating Naples’ Trailblazers

PartiesCelebrating Naples’ TrailblazersNaples Illustrated welcomed past and present honorees of The Naples 100 for an elegant evening recognizing the individuals and organizations shaping Collier County's dynamic future.By Site Staff - May 28, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kristen Coury Wynn and Michael Wynn, Gregg Zavodny, Elysia Dawn, Keith Laakkonen Iggy Ortiz, Michael Raymond Ronnie and Randy Antik, Jeff Beuttel, Terry Duffy Jane Enos, Erin Otterbeck, Meegan Wyatt Hallie Girardeau, Brenda O’Connor, Mete Timur, Aysegul Timur, Jon Kling Erin Otterbeck, Keith Laakkonen, Laurie Phelan Nicole and Brian Roland, Lori and Chad Oliver Michele Dissinger, Kathy Bigham, Gary Harlan, Liz Hodges Kristen Coury Wynn, Elysia Dawn Kira Krumm, Christian Busk, Shanna and Brian Wilson, Glenn and Kathleen Midnet Pat Keesler and Eileen Connolly-Keesler, Jim and Donna Issenmann, Julia Van Domelan, Joe Sanda, Bill Beynon Jane Enos, Ronnie Antik Jane Enos, Donna Issenmann, Claudine Leger-Wetzel, Vicki Tracy, Erin Otterbeck, Julia Van Domelan, Aysegul Timur, Meegan Wyatt Ashley Smith, Ingrid Aielli, Linda Goldfield Ana and Jon Stevenson, Kathy BeuttelWho: Naples IllustratedWhat: The Naples 100 celebrationWhere: The Perry Hotel NaplesPhotography by Lane WilkinsonFacebook CommentsI agree to my Facebook data being stored and used as per Privacy Policy
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