The Fenway Hotel is Composed Luxury on the Coast

Fenway Hotel Giveaway Enter for a chance to win a two-night stay and breakfast for two at the Fenway Hotel. Entries will be accepted now through June 22 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be selected on June 23 and emailed at the contact email submitted. Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Enter Email Confirm Email Competition Terms and Conditions (Required) No cash value. Certificate must be used in a single visit. No credit will be issued for unused portion. Not valid for retail purchases. Does not include gratuity. Fenway Hotel or its staff is not responsible for lost or stolen certificates. Original certificate must be presented upon check-in. No photocopy will be accepted. Reservation is based on availability and advance reservations are required. To redeem this certificate, your room reservation must be made directly with Mainsail Lodging & Development’s Reservations Team via reservations@mainsailhotels.com. Reservations made online or through outside sources will not be honored when redeeming this certificate. Certificate not valid for special promotional packages, seasonal discounts, group or other discounted rates, or in conjunction with coupons. Based on availability Sunday through Thursday only and are not valid during holidays or hotel special events. Certificate has no cash value. Value of the certificate is room and tax only unless noted otherwise. All other incidentals will be the guest’s responsibility. Availability of reservations cannot be guaranteed; all reservations are on space availability and subject to blackout during peak periods. Certificate cannot be sold through advertising or mass media. Certificate will not be reissued in the event of damage, loss, destruction or partial use. Certificate must be used on or before expiration date shown. Reservation cancellation must be made 48 hours prior to date of reservation. I agree to the competition terms and conditions.

One of the joys of living in Florida is discovering a new-to-you town with the kind of down-home ease and coastal quirks that only exist in the Sunshine State. One such place is Dunedin, nestled along the Gulf Coast just 30 minutes west of Tampa. Here, visitors will find a supremely walkable downtown dotted with locally owned restaurants, breweries, and shops, plus beautiful beaches and plentiful recreational activities. Best of all, Dunedin is home to a historic hotel with modern bravado: the Fenway Hotel.

The Fenway has undergone many iterations since first opening as a hotel nearly a century ago. In its earliest years, it hosted icons of the Jazz Age, including notable artists and musicians. Echoes of that original era are present in the Fenway of today, which re-debuted as a hotel in 2018 and is now a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

A prime example of Mediterranean Revival architecture, the Fenway is suffused with hints of its 1920s grandeur, most notably through its musical references. A lobby stage is set against a backdrop of instruments, while the 83 guest rooms and suites feature nightstands inspired by traveling musicians’ trunks, among other vintage details and subtle Spanish elements.

Hospitality at the Fenway also nods to the 1920s, with curated dining concepts and experiences that feel refreshingly analog. Take Room 27, for example. Hidden next to the hotel’s main restaurant, this speakeasy lounge is accessible only after you provide a password to a bartender at the lobby bar. Once inside, guests sip Prohibition-era cocktails and soak in a space that feels worlds away and years removed from 2026.

When hunger hits, head to HEW Parlor & Chophouse. A play on both the word “hew” and the initials of the hotel’s original architect, Herman Everett Wendell, HEW puts a chef-driven spin on traditional steak house fare, complete with an open kitchen and a large chef’s counter. Seafood, seasonality, and the South strongly influence the menu, as evidenced by the craveable seafood beignets and divine local sides (don’t pass on the crispy brussels sprouts). The steak program is equally impressive, with luxe offerings like Japanese A5 filets, the perfect base for HEW’s creamy Japanese Bordelaise. Return to HEW Sunday mornings for brunch with a side of live jazz.

One of the Fenway’s greatest strengths is its location. Its Hi-Fi Rooftop Bar boasts gorgeous waterfront views of St. Joseph Sound. Two blocks in the other direction is the Pinellas Bike Trail, so grab a complimentary bike from Fenway and start exploring. For those who prefer to wander on foot, Dunedin’s charming downtown is just a short stroll away. Browse shops like Back in the Day Books and Lead Lines Stained Glass Studio, or simply walk around and soak in the scene. However you choose to spend your day in Dunedin, the Fenway will be waiting to welcome you home.