Celestial Harmony at Soluna Restaurant

The space previously occupied by longtime favorite Stoney’s Steakhouse at Bayfront of Naples has been taken over by newcomer Soluna Restaurant. Chef William Andraca, the owner, named the restaurant as a tribute to the celestial balance of sun and moon. The moniker also aligns with his belief in drawing on myriad flavors and ingredients (everything under the sun and moon) to craft the dishes he serves.

Andraca set out to create a restaurant featuring a chef-driven menu, fresh ingredients, and global dishes, embracing both upscale and casual fare. He sought to pair the food with excellent service and a fun vibe. That may sound like a tall order, but Andraca believes his experience at several Naples country clubs prepared him to operate his own place. “I’ve been fortunate to work at some of the best private clubs, especially Bay Colony Golf Club,” he says.

Because members often dine there, variety is important, and that has inspired Andraca to stretch his talent at Soluna.“We aren’t tied to one thing,” he says. “We’re not an Asian restaurant, we’re not a French or Italian restaurant, but we have dishes from [these countries], all made from scratch.”

Andraca describes his strategy as modular. “I keep what’s selling, then pivot to add new dishes to keep things fresh,” he says. He draws from classic recipes, too. “I might do fried chicken, waffles—I’m not afraid to do a meat loaf. Great food is great food no matter what it is.”

Andraca also delights in cooking meals like his popular Italian lamb ragu over house-made tagliatelle; wild mushroom parfait with shallot conserve and grilled sourdough; and Heritage pork chop with sofrito polenta, blistered cachuchas, mojito onions, and chimichurri. For oenophiles, Soluna offers a wine club. The membership fee entitles members to 20 percent off wines, no corkage fees, priority reservations, special events, and a personalized locker that can hold about a case of wine.