Center For Innovation in Learning Expands & Education Champions are Celebrated

Champions For Learning broke ground on the construction of the Frank and Ellen Daveler Center for Innovation in Learning ahead of the Celebration of Champions virtual event on February 26

Champions For Learning broke ground on the construction of the $500,00 Frank and Ellen Daveler Center for Innovation in Learning at Champions For Learning on January 29.

The center will provide a collaborative, multi-use space for teachers, students, parents, volunteers, and community partners to support one another in the Future Ready Collier initiative that brings together 60 nonprofit organizations. It will have a heightened focus “on developing the entrepreneurial spirt in our community around learning,” according to Champions. The project, being built by Naples-based PBS Contractors, includes an expansion and a renovation of the education foundation’s office space on Enterprise Avenue. The Frank and Ellen Daveler Center For Innovation in Learning is scheduled to be complete by the spring.

Leading the renovation kickoff ceremony were several members of Champions For Learning’s Board of Directors, including Barbara Melvin, Bruce Mousa, Ph.D., Chuck Carlsen, Stephanie Lucarelli, and Champions For Learning President/CEO Susan McManus.

Frank Daveler will be honored at the 2020-2021 Celebration of Champions on Friday, February 26, beginning at 6 p.m. Other honorees at the annual event include: Lynn Davidson, Beverly Feagin, Kiara Gonzalez-Duran, Yadira Vintimilla, as well as Heart of the Apple recipient Nany Potter.

This year’s event is a virtual celebration honoring those who exemplify what it means to make a commitment to local students and their futures through mentoring, leadership, collaboration, and community involvement with educators and students.

Watch the celebration and participate in the online auction at no cost. Register at: Celebration of Champions Registration

Proceeds from the auction will ensure Champions For Learning student programs will continue to help change lives for generations to come through College & Career Readiness programs and scholarships. The presenting sponsor is Florida Gulf Coast University. Major sponsors: Karen & William Lutz, Naples Daily News, Naples Illustrated, Stock Development and Suncoast Credit Union.