ChaChaCha Fusion Cuban Cuisine Opens in North Naples

Amel Fernandez doesn’t hyperbolize when he says he was born in the family’s restaurant. “I grew up there, too,” he explains. “Part of the building was the restaurant; part was our house.” He’s not talking about the family’s Naples restaurant, ChaChaCha Fusion Cuban Cuisine, which opened recently in North Naples. He means Mallorca, the paladar his parents, Abel Fernandez and Yuli Sanchez, ran in Cuba for many years. (Paladars are privately owned restaurants usually operated in the owner’s home with government permission.) They moved to the United States in 2017 after relatives opened a restaurant in North Carolina. A year later, Amel and his parents headed south to Naples, seeking a warmer climate. It took almost 10 years before they found the location for the engaging space where they set up shop.

While Yuli works as head chef, both Amel and Abel helm the front of the house. The menu includes beloved classics, such as the shredded-beef dish ropa vieja, picanha (a cut of steak with signature sauce), and Cuban sandwiches. Additional dishes embrace flavors from other countries. “Mom loves to mix the flavors from Latin America … but she always starts with the spices of Cuba,” says Amel. One fusion creation, rollito de pollo y ropa vieja, consists of crisp breaded chicken rolled with ropa vieja, sweet plantains, and Gouda, combining Latin and Asian flavors. Amel’s favorite dish, Jhon Bill, features a grilled fish fillet topped with shrimp in a creamy béchamel sauce. The cocktails show imagination, too; for example, the Guava Spritz Sangria mixes sparkling rosé and guava purée topped with seasonal fruit.

Response from customers has been positive. “We appreciate the support of the community,” Amel comments. “I know we will love it here.”