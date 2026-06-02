Dining Passport Returns for Summer

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples will welcome guests and locals to embark on a culinary journey with its summer Dining Passport offering at Dusk, Lobby Bar, Nolita, and Sofra. From June through September, each dining outlet presents an exciting opportunity to explore globally-inspired cuisine through multi-course menus priced at $45 per person.

At Dusk, an Asian-fusion dining experience awaits, with artful sushi, small plates, and signature cocktails. Menu highlights include the hiyashi wakame, chicken yakitori skewers, and avomadai maki roll.

For Eastern Mediterranean fare, Sofra offers vegetable-forward plates (think: sesame halva, Levantine-style beef and lamb, and deconstructed baklava). Down at the Lobby Bar, the signature selection of wine, bubbles, and cocktails pair delightfully well with wagyu sliders with black truffle relish and gold leaf, truffle fries, oysters, and artisanal cheeses.

Signature Italian restaurant, Nolita, takes inspiration from New York City’s Little Italy, dishing out favorites like Nolita Caesar salad, chicken parmigiana, cavatelli with creamy pesto, Margherita pizza, and tiramisu.