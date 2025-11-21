Chef Vincenzo Betulia Unveils Tulia Italian Steak

Bid “adieu” to The French Brasserie Rustique and say “ciao” to Tulia Italian Steak, as chef Vincenzo Betulia reimagines his restaurant on Fifth Avenue South, Naples. The new place, planned to open last month, expands an approach introduced by Rouge, a sultry, secluded speakeasy launched in 2023 within The French. “Rouge is the original concept for this new restaurant, a pilot program that we are now bringing fully to life,” says Betulia, who launched other Campagna Hospitality Group properties Osteria Tulia and two locations of Bar Tulia, as well as Tulia Catering & Events.

Betulia and executive chef Benoit Valota collaborated on the menu, which features USDA Prime and Australian and Japanese Wagyu steaks. Wood-grilled Sicilian swordfish and Dutch veal chop parmigiana are also featured. “Loyal diners of The French will find their favorite dishes on the menu, such as baked onion soup and steak frites,” Betulia says.

The French’s decor has made way for a sophisticated ambience with deep banquettes, barrel chairs, and antiqued brick; dining alcoves provide an intimate experience. The space that was Rouge will serve as a romantic lounge furnished with tufted sofas, brushed gold accents, and velvet drapery.

On the beverage front, Betulia will maintain the two-glass Best of Award of Excellence The French received from Wine Spectator. The list showcases French first-growth wines, top-tier Italian wineries, cult California bottlings, and rare selections. Craft cocktails are well-represented, too, some with an Italian twist, like the cappuccino Negroni.