Chihuly at Home

Local art patrons and philanthropists Patty and Jay Baker and Jeanette Montgomery Evert and Herbert P. Evert recently partnered to gift the outdoor installation Red Reeds by Dale Chihuly to The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples. Both Jay Baker and Jeanette Montgomery Evert served on the Artis—Naples board, and the museum is named for the Bakers. The work of elongated blown-glass reed forms is now part of the museum’s permanent collection and will remain on display in the Norris Garden. Red Reeds was included in the recent Chihuly exhibit, Dreaming Forms: Chihuly Then and Now, that celebrated the museum’s twentieth anniversary and reopening following an extensive renovation. The Baker Museum originally opened in 2000 with a Chihuly exhibit on display, and the renowned glassblower created a permanent sea-life glassworks ceiling for the museum, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017.