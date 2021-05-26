Getting to Know Cullen Daane

The Old Naples native, entrepreneur, and mother shares her favorite places to dine and explore around town

Cullen Daane grew up in Old Naples, adventured to the International University of Monaco to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration, then later pursued a career in fine jewelry and received a Graduate Gemologist certification from the Gemological Institute of America. In 2009, she launched Pierre & Harry, her own collection that allows her to create beautiful pieces of jewelry and affords her the flexibility to care for her sons Briggs, age 3, and Russell, an infant, and her two dogs, Kramer and Sandy. “My husband, Andrew, and I both grew up here and are grateful to be rearing family here, too,” she says, knowing she’s fortunate to have grandparents close by as well. Daane, who lives in Lake Park, also appreciates the close-knit community in Naples, a place where friends and neighbors rally to help others. “As a cancer survivor, I support and love the work that Cancer Alliance of Naples (CAN) does in our community. I had an 8-month-old when I was diagnosed, and I don’t know what I would have done without childcare help and support from family and friends. I love that CAN helps out people in our community with everyday needs such as childcare, groceries, gas, and household expenses.” Below, Daane’s top spots to…

1. Take visitors: The Naples Botanical Garden or a canal cruise on our boat

2. Cheers to girls’ night out: The French, Bar Tulia, or Side Bar

3. Eat with family: Mino’s or The Lake Park Diner

4. Work up a sweat: Pure Skill Fitness for exercise. Plus, I race dinghy sailboats at the Naples Yacht Club every Monday. We love family boat days and Greenway walks.

5. Fetch takeout: Turco Taco

6. Ride a bike: The Naples Zoo, the Greenway, or Baker Park

7. Enjoy “me” time: The Standard Hair Salon—Jen is the best! Also, facials at Dermatology Specialists of Naples and massages at Ayurveda Massage Institute with Christina.

8. Sip a business coffee: Kunjani, Food & Thought, or Dolce & Salato

9. Get a culture boost: Classical concerts at my church, Trinity-by-the-Cove, and strolls through the Naples Botanical Garden.

10. Watch sunsets: We have a group meet at Seventh Avenue North for family afternoons and sunsets. It’s great watching the kids play on the beach together and catching the sunset like when I was young.

11. Shop for gifts: I can always find something unique at Bruno.

12. Be creative: In my studio

13. Escape the kids: We do most things as a family but I love a grown-ups’ boat day to the Island Gypsy.

14. Buy flowers: Kaleidoscope Floral of the Garden District

15. Have a date night: The Naples Yacht Club, watching the full moon rise