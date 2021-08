Head over to Ochopee for a meet-and-greet with Clyde and Niki Butcher at their Big Cypress Gallery on September 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The event is the first public appearance and book signing of the renowned black-and-white fine art photographer’s newest tome, The Everglades. The gallery is located at 52388 Tamiami Trail.