Coconut Point Sets the Scene for Festive Fun

This month, Coconut Point in Estero will set the scene for festival fun, a bike ride for a cause, and more.

Every Thursday through April, enjoy the Coconut Point Farmers Market, where guests can find everything from farm-fresh produce to artisanal goods and crafts. Support local farmers and small businesses while grabbing high-quality products for the home.

This festive event for both two- and four-legged friends will feature adoptable dogs from Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue, pet-friendly vendors, and fun contests like “Most Festive Costume” and “Best Pet Trick.” Bring a donation from the rescue’s wish list to put under the tree and enjoy live music and tasty treats. Paws for the Night takes place on November 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cinema Way Circle.

On November 15, head to Cinema Way Circle to shop wares and one-of-a-kind creations from local artists and vendors. This festival, produced by Local Ladies Social Network, Inc., is the perfect place to find unique gifts, decor, and home goods just in time for the holidays.

Pedal for a purpose at the Estero Ride for BERT, a community cycling event benefiting the proposed Bonita Estero Rail Trail (BERT), on November 16 at the Trek Bike Shop of Estero. Starting and finishing at Coconut Point, riders can choose between a 15- or a 30-mile scenic route. All proceeds will support the creation of a vibrant 14.9-mile community trail. Those who choose not to ride can still support the cause by volunteering or sponsoring the event.

Coconut Point’s annual holiday tradition returns on December 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The all-day spectacular is bigger and better than ever, featuring an expanded lineup of activities, including: