Glassy Smooth: Nissan Murano Platinum AWD

Nissan's once much-loved Murano just got a major makeover. Is it worth another look?

By
-
The Nissan Murano Platinum AWD. Photo courtesy of Nissan
Welcome back Nissan Murano. It’s been a while. For a moment there, we thought you might be going the way of Blockbuster, Stein Mart and McDonald’s fried apple pie.

Back in the early 2000s when the cute-ute crossover hit the showrooms, it was the compact, fun-driving SUV to have. It came with a silky-smooth 3.5-liter V6 under the hood was just like the one used in the 350Z two-seater.

But after a clinic full of facelifts, updates and new versions—remember that stylistically challenged Murano CrossCabriolet?—after 2016 it all went quiet. Rogue and Pathfinder got all the love; Murano was pretty much forgotten.

The Nissan Murano Platinum's front-end is styled with air-gulping intakes, skinny LED headlights, and stack of thin, horizontal LED running lights. Photo by Howard Walker
Earlier this year however, Nissan pulled the wraps off fresh, new Murano with a bold, head-spinning design inspired by Nissan’s electric Ariya, lots of new tech, and a classy interior with lots of cool touches.

Best of all, Nissan didn’t get greedy with pricing. The base, yet nicely equipped Murano SV kicks off at just $41,965. Step up to the SL with its standard panoramic sunroof and 10-speaker Bose stereo stickers for $48,055.

For plenty of glam, splurge for the high-falutin Platinum flagship that I’ve just spent a week driving. It’s all glove-soft, quilted, semi-aniline leather, heated, cooled, and massaging front seats, heads-up display and cool-looking 21-inch alloys. All for $51,095.

Nissan Murano Platinum in Aurora Blue Metallic. Photo by Howard Walker
Did I mention the customizable 64-color interior lighting? I loved the pinkish neon. Very Barbie.

And this is one terrific-looking compact crossover that puts the “sport” in sport-utility. The front-end styling is a real head-turner with its air-gulping intakes, skinny LED headlights, and stack of thin, horizontal LED running lights at each side.

Love that swoopy roofline too, that looks like it was modeled from a rolling wave. The roof curve is nicely accentuated with a swoop of brushed metal. There’s equal visual drama at the rear with an LED light bar spanning the entire width.

Nissan Murano Platinum's curved roof. Photo by Howard Walker
The Platinum model also gets a retro-style two-tone look with a black roof contrasting with our tester’s blue-green body color that Nissan calls Aurora Blue Metallic.

Overall, this latest Murano is pretty much the same size as the outgoing version, though it’s a welcome 2.6 inches wider for more interior space. Size wise, it’s still around 10 inches longer than Nissan’s best-selling Rogue.

Climb aboard and you’re in for a treat. Like before, it’s a two-row cabin with seats for five and no shortage of knee room and headroom for those in the back.

The Nissan Murano Platinum boasts a standard panoramic sunroof and 10-speaker Bose stereo. Photo courtesy of Nissan
There’s a huge focus on quality as well, with lovely, perforated leather seats, nice dark wood elements, and high-quality plastics. At first glance you might think you’re sitting in an Infiniti rather than a Nissan.

A big change with this latest Murano is the switch from that previous 3.5-liter V6 to a more modern 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with the variable-compression tech used in Infiniti models, like the Q50 crossover.

I was a big fan of the old Teflon-smooth V6, and this new four-cylinder is a bit of a compromise by comparison. Its max power of 241-horsepower is down 19 horseys, but it does pack a more usable 20 extra pound-feet of torque.

The dashboard in the Nissan Murano Platinum. Photo by Howard Walker
But accelerating off the line, or punching out of an on-ramp, and the turbocharger on the new engine takes its sweet time to respond making the performance feel dull. Zero-to-60 acceleration takes a just-OK 7.2 seconds. It constantly feels like it needs Red Bull. Or hybrid-assist.

Thankfully, however, Nissan jettisoned the previous CVT continuously variable transmission, replacing it with a proper, smoother-shifting nine-speed automatic.

This so-so power delivery is balanced out with the new Murano’s vastly-improved, electrically assisted steering which is a joy to use in both city traffic and through the curves. Firm yet bump-absorbing suspension makes for a smooth ride too.

The back seat in the Nissan Murano Platinum. Photo by Howard Walker
And the new Murano’s upscale luxury image is matched by the hushed refinement and silent running of that four-cylinder. Cruising at 75 miles per hour on I-75, there’s hardly a murmur from under the hood.

So welcome back Nissan Murano, it’s been worth the wait. This latest version has a lot to offer and makes a compelling choice in this packed mid-sized crossover segment of the market.

