Continental Delights at the Bakery at Grappino

The Aielli Group charts new territory with the addition of Bakery at Grappino—a European-style café and bake shop that serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, fresh-baked breads, and desserts. It joins the group’s other properties—Sea Salt, Barbatella, Dorona, and Grappino—and is located next to Grappino on Ninth Street North in Naples. The owners, chef Fabrizio Aielli and his wife, Ingrid, sent Jason Goddard, corporate chef, to France for a monthlong immersion in the art of bread making to ensure the authenticity of the Old World–style baked goods.

The Aiellis decided to add another concept to the mix because the bakery “could fill a gap in our offerings, making it possible for our community to enjoy an authentic, European-inspired bakery and breakfast spot in Naples,” says Ingrid.

The menu boasts five variations of eggs Benedict (including Maine lobster), quiches, omelets, crème brûleé–stuffed French toast, panini, sandwiches, and pizzas. And, of course, there are the freshly baked baguettes, brioche, ciabatta, focaccia, and olive rosemary breads. Fresh pastas are also available, along with various house-made sauces to accompany them. When an urge for something sweet strikes, consider cannoli, bomboloni (Italian doughnuts), and other decadent treats. If a baked confection seems too indulgent, other options include smoothies, juices, and ginger shots. Italian coffee and espresso drinks are also available.

NI: What did you do in France, and where did you do it?

Goddard: I ate a lot of croissants. Just kidding. I mean, I did, but I also went to study how to make artisanal breads and viennoiseries [a type of French pastry] in Paris at Le Cordon Bleu. During my downtime, I toured the city’s top boulangeries and [pastry shops].

What’s the best lesson you learned?

Simplicity and good ingredients. And how to make the sourdough starter.

What is most popular at the bakery?

As for the bread, it’s the sourdough loaf. Second is the baguettes. For breakfast pastries, it’s the almond croissants.

What’s your favorite item?

The truffled croque madame on our house-made thick brioche. That’s ham and Swiss cheese on brioche with truffle bechamel gratin and a sunny-side-up egg.

What makes Bakery at Grappino unique?

We have a market, fresh pastas, breads, a full breakfast, juices, a happy hour, dinner [at Grappino], and awesome desserts, plus catering. We have it all!