Culinary Celebrations for Good

Lovers of fine wine and food, dancing, music, and live auctions will have two days to enjoy Sip for a Cause, a fundraiser sponsored by the Naples Woman’s Club, local entrepreneur Rebecca Maddox, and Naples Illustrated, January 15-16. “This is the first high-end event the woman’s club has put on,” says Anita Holmgren, the club’s chair of communications. “We’re upping our game.”

The group is holding three wine and food gatherings over the two days. Though ambitious, the organization—which is 350 members strong—knows how to get things done. Since 1932, it has been known for its philanthropic and service projects. Over the years, members have raised money through events such as a casino party, opening and operating thrift shops, and a successful series of kitchen tours. Previous efforts have benefited many important and worthy causes, including Youth Haven, scholarships for nursing and environmental studies students, and resources for The Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

During the pandemic, the club got creative about fundraising and hosted dinners in private homes. “Members would pay as if it were a high-end restaurant, and the money went to scholarships,” Holmgren says. “Now we’re venturing into a very high-end event.”

On January 15, acclaimed Naples chef Darren Veilleux will prepare a five-course meal with wine pairings. The evening will also feature live music, dancing, and a live auction. It all takes place within The Maddox Naples, the elegant members-only club founded by Maddox.

On January 16, guests can choose to attend food and wine tasting parties in either the afternoon or evening. A live auction and interactive games will be part of these events as well.

Tickets for the dinner are $500, and $300 for either wine tasting. Proceeds will benefit the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida and the Collier Senior Center.