Cooking with Class at Kitchen Social

Tantalizing images of beef Wellingtons recently popped up on our social media feed, posted by proud students who had successfully made the elegant dish at Kitchen Social.

An evening at this cooking venue on Vanderbilt Beach Road consists of a hands-on class led by a culinary instructor, interaction with like-minded people, beverages and hors d’oeuvres, and lastly, eating the meal you made. Bring a date or a group of friends, or go alone and make new ones.

Charlie Ragle owns five Kitchen Socials, including the Naples location, which opened last winter, and one in Fort Myers, which has operated for five years. After attending several cooking classes and coming out disappointed and hungry, Ragle says he thought he could make it more fun—so he created Kitchen Social.

Each participant has a seat and a workstation. “You have an induction burner and ingredients, watching the chef cooking the exact same portion and same food. You are doing the same thing,” he says, rather than just observing. “Everyone can talk to each other and see the chef.”

Classes cover many dishes and cuisines—Thai, Chinese, paella, sushi, and seafood, to name a few. “The most popular are classes that include homemade pasta from scratch,” says Ragle.

The schedule is posted on the website, which also includes full information about what to expect.