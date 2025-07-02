Craft Greek Cuisine in this Naples Cooking Class

Discover the secrets of authentic Greek cuisine by paying a visit to the Naples home of George David Lenis and his wife, Julia Boiniceanu. George is an Air Canada pilot with a bachelor’s degree in holistic medicine and nutrition. However, he is also a seasoned chef, using recipes handed down through multiple generations of Greek relatives. Not only will you learn about cooking real-deal Greek fare from his heirloom recipes, but you will also help prepare it and then sit down and eat it with your classmates.

Flying and cooking may seem unrelated, but they aren’t for George. He learned how to cook from his mother at an early age and then worked in restaurants to earn enough to pay for flying lessons. The cooking class operates through Traveling Spoon, a worldwide program that connects travelers with fellow food lovers, but locals are welcome, too. Those interested can go to the company’s website, where they can find, book, and pay for classes. George holds classes for groups of two to a dozen but says groups of six to eight work best. Once booked, he discusses menu options and dietary concerns with students.

“We can do chicken, pork, fish, lamb, vegetarian, keto—whatever they are interested in,” he says. “These are traditional meals, so I try to keep it simple. They will have the experience of making spinach pie (spanakopita). We’ll have mezze and a glass of wine while the spinach pie is cooking. We usually start with grilled octopus.” In addition to these items, classes include a salad and dessert.