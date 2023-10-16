Creating a Path for the Panther

Wild Florida panthers roam the southwestern tip of our state. To stay connected with their food supply and maintain their genetic diversity, they require a continuous swath of green space. The Florida Wildlife Corridor is a statewide network of public conservation and private working lands, encompassing 18 million acres inclusive of 75 state parks and trails, stretching from the Panhandle to the Everglades.

Arnie Bellini, co-founder of Tampa-based tech firm ConnectWise, is a philanthropist dedicated to protecting nature; he was instrumental in helping pass the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act (signed into law in June 2021). In April 2022, he funded a nonprofit foundation named Live Wildly, which primarily serves as a marketing campaign encouraging Floridians to get outside and connect with nature.