Crimson Crush Cocktail Recipe

In the spirit of love and kindness, February’s cocktail spotlights the sweet raspberry. With strong ties to mythology and history, red berries are thought to symbolize life and the energy of blood. Raspberries, in particular, have long represented kindness and softness through their delicate drupelets, juicy pulp, and crimson color.

Ancient Romans and Greeks enjoyed raspberries, and the fourth-century Roman agriculturist Palladius regarded them as having one of the highest mineral and antioxidant densities of any fresh fruit. Native peoples of the Americas recognized raspberry’s powerful medicinal and protective properties as well and utilized the leaves in natural medicines and teas, especially surrounding fertility and women’s health. In astrology, raspberries are considered a feminine plant, making it the perfect ingredient for an elixir of love.

The Crimson Crush is a tangy bevvy loaded with fresh citrus, raspberries, tequila, and a splash of a bitter aperitif. This take on a traditional sour will allow you to express your love for margaritas too, just in time for National Margarita Day February 22.

Crimson Crush

Ingredients

5-7 raspberries, plus more for garnish

1 / 2 oz. fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 / 2 oz. fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

1 / 2 oz. agave syrup

2 oz. blanco tequila

1 / 2 oz. Campari or Aperol

Add the raspberries, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave syrup to a shaker and muddle the berries gently. Fill the cocktail shaker with ice, then add the tequila and Campari or Aperol. Shake well and strain into a glass with fresh ice. Garnish with fresh raspberries.