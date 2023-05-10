David Hoffmann Receives Prestigious Honor

Naples businessman David Hoffmann is among 13 recently honored with the Seventy-sixth Annual Horatio Alger Award during a three-day ceremonial event in Washington, D.C.

The prestigious accolade, presented by the U.S. Supreme Court in Constitution Hall, is bestowed by the nonprofit educational organization Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. to “exceptional business, civic, and cultural leaders” who have “overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success,” according to the organization.

Hoffmann is the founder and chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which encompasses 111 businesses with 240 locations in 27 countries. The Hoffmann Family of Companies is the largest commercial property owner in Naples, with a portfolio of 42 buildings. His company, one of the largest employers in the region, also owns Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades, Naples Princess, The Old Collier Golf Club, and Naples Trolley Tours. He recently led the acquisition of Linstol, the international maker of in-flight headphones headquartered in Naples.

Being recognized with the Horatio Alger Award is “the greatest honor to be bestowed on me in my lifetime. I grew up a poor kid without hot running water until I was a sophomore in high school,” Hoffmann says. “Like me, the other honorees came from humble beginnings and achieved a level of success—and along the way didn’t forget to give back.”

The Horatio Alger Association provides annual need-based scholarships to high school students, totaling more than $245 million to date. “Anyone with humble beginnings can accomplish anything in the United States of America. There are no barriers if you work hard and do the right thing—you can have an adventurous and prosperous life.”