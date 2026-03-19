Delicious Decisions Await at The Supper Club

I suffer from a ridiculous case of food envy. Whenever I’m dining with a fellow foodie, I inevitably wish I’d ordered what they’re having. Such was the case at The Supper Club, which recently expanded to a new location in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples. My dining partner and I reserved a table for the Late Fall Tasting Menu, available with either four or seven courses.

We selected the seven-course dinner with optional wine pairings. Five of those courses offered a choice of two dishes. We tried to sample as many as possible, but already at course two, I was green with food envy. I blame the intricate composition and eye appeal.

The plates were small yet so complex. For instance, the second course, following an amuse-bouche with signature honey-herb-crusted Parker House rolls, featured an intriguing combination of tapioca crackers, sesame cream, and grilled and compressed pear with tuna crudo. Yet the avocado crema and pistachio with the carrot tartare had me twisted. Luckily, I could enjoy both. A hint of cumin gave the carrot dish personality, while currant, fennel, and persimmon added playful depth to the tuna.

And so the conundrum continued. I really wished the squash ravioli—with mascarpone, lobster, pepitas, and the surprise of burnt lemon—was all mine. The Atlantic prawn demonstrated the clever wizardry of chef Brooke Kravetz and chef de cuisine Sophia Kiasi. This crustacean was wrapped in phyllo and lightly fried with two exquisite dippers, one involving Italian sausage and chili pepper. Wine note: the New Zealand Chenin Blanc accompaniment was perfect.

The other courses were equally complex: red curry and pickled green papaya with swordfish; creamy feta and Calabrian chili crunch with braised short rib; chestnuts and pickled shiitake with venison loin; black garlic and shallot tarte tatin with Wagyu strip steak; and cardamom pot de crème and pumpkin goat-cheese mousse for dessert. It all felt fittingly elegant in the intimate space with its throwback comfort to another era.