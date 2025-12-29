Designer Anne Fontaine to Come to Naples

Known for her iconic white blouses, Anne Fontaine has a passion for fashion. Born and raised in Brazil, the creative who loved to draw and sketch clothing as a child, moved to Paris when 17 years old. At age 22, she launched a collection of ready-to-wear women’s apparel at her eponymous Paris boutique alongside her partner and husband, Ari Zlotkin. Soon after, they opened stores in Boston and Tokyo. Naples has been home to an Anne Fontaine boutique since 2006. Last year, the store—which was located at Waterside Shops—moved to Fifth Avenue South. It is one of only 17 boutiques in the United States; there are currently 34 stores worldwide. Fontaine will visit the downtown Naples boutique on January 22, where she will offer styling tips. The next day, January 23, she will attend an evening event at a local country club, where her brand will serve as the fashion show partner. Naples Illustrated spoke to Samantha Quartuccio, retail operations director for Anne Fontaine in New York City, about the founder’s visit.

NI: Does Fontaine visit her boutiques regularly?

Samantha Quartuccio: Yes, she does. She loves to attend store events and meet her clients.

Where does Fontaine live?

She lives part time in New York City and part time in France. Her time in France is split between Honfleur in Normandy, which is where the Anne Fontaine design studio is located, and Paris, where the European corporate office is located. The corporate office for the United States is in New York City.

Has Fontaine visited Naples previously?

Yes. However, this is her first time at the new boutique on Fifth Avenue South, which opened in January 2025.

What are Fontaine’s impressions of our coastal town?

Anne loves being by the water; she is part Brazilian and grew up on the beach. She spends a lot of her free time with family on beach vacations. Anne loves Florida, as she is inclined to warm, humid climates. Sometimes we joke about moving the corporate office to Florida because Anne truly prefers to be there rather than in New York.

What does the Anne Fontaine brand offer to the women and visitors of Naples?

Anne’s designs celebrate the joy of dressing up and the art of self-expression. She loves to design and style for warmer climates, as it is her preferred weather. Her collections offer an array of options from daytime to nighttime chic. Clients will always find gala or special event options and of course a fabulous new white shirt.