Four January Events to Enjoy at the Naples Art District

Art After Dark

On January 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., stroll the Naples Art District to meet artists in their studios and watch artwork come to life. Light refreshments will be served and the event is free to attend.

Second Saturdays: Spreading Our Wings The Naples Art District will celebrate its twentieth anniversary with a kaleidoscope of artistic butterfly creations both within and outside of the studios on January 10. Delight in imaginative installations of large murals and three-dimensional butterfly sculptures throughout the district.