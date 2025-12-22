Four January Events to Enjoy at the Naples Art District

Art After Dark
On January 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., stroll the Naples Art District to meet artists in their studios and watch artwork come to life. Light refreshments will be served and the event is free to attend.
Second Saturdays: Spreading Our Wings
The Naples Art District will celebrate its twentieth anniversary with a kaleidoscope of artistic butterfly creations both within and outside of the studios on January 10. Delight in imaginative installations of large murals and three-dimensional butterfly sculptures throughout the district.
Harmony in Flowers: Discovering the Art of Ikebana
Experience the beauty of ikebana, the Japanese art of floral design, in an engaging live demonstration by master ikebana sensei Margy Metzler at Inspirations Art & Design Gallery on January 16 at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is requested and is available by visiting naplesartdistrict.com or by calling 239-249-1977.
Artful Arrangements: Original Artwork Re-Imagined in Floral Design
For three captivating days, experience an extraordinary fusion of creativity as our original artwork is interpreted in exquisite floral arrangements displayed in studio settings January 16-18, from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $20 per person, available online in advance or at the door.
