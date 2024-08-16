Dining for a Cause on Fifth Avenue South

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District and local nonprofit Beverly’s Angels have partnered to host the Flavors of Fifth Prix Fixe dining event through August 31.

Ten of the avenue’s eateries are offering a variety of delicious multi-course meals starting at $23.99, including: Chops City Grill, Del Mar Naples, Keewaydin’s, Ocean Prime, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana, Roma Italian Bistro & Pizzeria, Sails Restaurant, The French Brasserie Rustique, Truluck’s, and Tulia Osteria. The participating restaurants will donate $1 for every prix fixe dinner sold to Beverly’s Angels.

Beverly’s Angels supports underserved individuals and families building their own paths navigating careers and full-time jobs by alleviating cost of living pressures.

For more information about Flavors of Fifth and to preview the prix fixe menus, visit fifthavenuesouth.com.