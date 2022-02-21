Dinner and a Movie at CMX CinéBistro

Begin your meal with lobster tempura with chipotle-yuzu aioli and a sweet soy reduction or perhaps a bowl of steamed mussels with pommes frites. For an entrée, enjoy seared halibut in a curried coconut broth or a 14-ounce peppercorn-crusted New York strip steak.

It may sound like you’re dining at one of Naples’ upscale restaurants, but you’re actually watching a movie at the new CMX CinéBistro, which opened in October at the Coastland Center mall. Guests can order food at the Stone Bar or arrive 30 minutes before a screening to dine right in their seats in the theater. The kitchen is under the direction of Andy King, vice president of culinary development, who worked previously in Tampa with the Datz Restaurant Group.

“Naples is the perfect location for the CinéBistro concept,” says Jared Comess, director of marketing for CMX Cinemas. “While most of our competitors offer a basic gastropub menu, we focus on fine dining in an intimate atmosphere.”

The Coastland location includes six theaters that accommodate 100 guests each. Moviegoers relax in oversized leather recliners and view films shown with state-of-the-art laser projection and Dolby Atmos surround sound. Customers are free to only watch a movie or come just for dinner in the lounge, but CMX hopes they’ll do both. Since opening, the bistro-theater has added a happy hour program and placed large TV screens in the lounge so guests can watch their favorite sporting events.