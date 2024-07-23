Distilleries Worth the Drive: South Florida

Ben Etheridge, co-owner and head distiller at Steel Tie Spirits in West Palm Beach’s Warehouse District, creates the brand’s signature Black Coral rum using pure molasses derived from sugarcane crops harvested in Clewiston. The rum is aged in new American white oak barrels and then filtered through coconut husks. The distillery’s spiced rum is flavored with real Madagascar vanilla beans, while its black rum gets its dark hue and robust profile from the addition of raw blackstrap molasses and spices. Visitors can take a tasting tour or order a cocktail from the in-house bar’s seasonal cocktail menu; stop in on Thursday nights for karaoke or on Fridays for food truck night.

Crafted in a historic firehouse in West Palm Beach (retrofitted to offer a tasting room and tours in addition to a distillery), owner Chris Bold’s Revenge Rum is a crisp white rum perfect for cocktails. The spirit is made using reverse-osmosis pink Himalayan salt, mineral water, grade A American molasses, and a secret blend of yeast nutrients. After fermenting for seven days in temperature-controlled vessels, the concoction is run through a 1,000-gallon copper stripping still and then again through a 600-gallon copper pot spirit still. Finally, the rum is chill-filtered at 18 degrees Fahrenheit and bottled. Not surprisingly for a spirit named Revenge, Bold says it’s “best served cold.”

Specializing in palinka—an eau-de-vie style of fruit brandy—Bela Nahori crafts noteworthy spirits at this Oakland Park distillery. Chainbridge’s 80 proof spirits—in flavors from plum to beet to blueberry—contain no added sugars, artificial flavors, colors, extracts, or preservatives. Each batch rests for a minimum of three months before undergoing filtration and bottling. The distillery—which welcomes visitors for tours or tasting room tipples—has been recognized by both the American Craft Spirits Association and American Distilling Institute for its Williams Pear Brandy, its Florida Basil Vodka, and its unique Carrot Spirit.

Tropical Distillers’ J.F. Haden’s small-batch citrus and mango liqueurs are made from locally grown fruit. They also craft their special Twin P Whiskey brand created by co-owners Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, former NFL All-Pros. Tropical Distillers’ 8,000-square-foot facility in Miami (appropriately decked out in palm trees and pastels) closes to visitors in the summer months but will reopen for tastings and tours this fall.

Miami’s Big Cypress Distillery creates a variety of spirits and fruit liqueurs using a hybrid pot and column still. Try their sloe gins, their spiced rum, and their award-winning, semi-dry Magic City Gin—made from 11 botanicals. Big Cypress’ Munyon’s Paw Paw is made from a recipe based on the historical formulations of a local homeopathic doctor. Book a reservation in advance to guarantee a spot at the lounge, where you can sample barrel-aged cocktails, mixed drinks, and a gin and tonic bar Thursday through Saturday evenings.

Paying homage to writer Ernest “Papa” Hemingway and his beloved boat, Pilar, this Key West rum distillery crafts dark, blonde, sherry cask, and rye-finished varieties. Seventh-generation master distiller Ron Call hand selects rums from places like Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Lakeland, and Key West. Visit the distillery for a wide range of experiences—from traditional tours and tastings to cocktail classes to a journey through Papa’s most iconic novels in a library-like setting.

Cool as a Cucumber

Ingredients

1 oz. Magic City XXI Gin from Big Cypress Distillery

1 / 2 oz. Munyon’s Paw Paw from Big Cypress Distillery

/ oz. Munyon’s Paw Paw from Big Cypress Distillery 3 / 4 oz. fresh pressed cucumber juice

/ oz. fresh pressed cucumber juice 3 / 4 oz. fresh lime juice

/ oz. fresh lime juice 3-4 oz. tonic

2 dashes celery bitters

Cucumber and grapefruit slice for garnish

Add ingredients to a glass with ice and stir. Garnish with a cucumber rose and a slice of grapefruit.

Meet the Maker: Fernando Plata, Head Distiller at Big Cypress Distillery

A U.S. Army veteran, Fernando Plata started Big Cypress Distillery in 2015 with his brother and brother-in-law. With a background in software, Plata is a self-taught distiller who loves a challenge. “Becoming an expert in this field is nearly impossible,” says Plata. “Since I’m a stickler for quality, the process keeps me engaged.” Plata loves English-style rums because, “they have so much character,” he says. He also enjoys working with botanicals. “The distillery is currently working on several aperitifs; one that’s low-bitter and low-proof, and another that’s very bitter and high in alcohol. And we’re always making fresh fruit liqueurs,” he explains. When asked about the awards his products have garnered, Plata’s response is humble. “I love seeing my private label clients succeed,” he says. “For example, our all-natural, premium American aperitif for Munyon’s Paw Paw has been a huge hit.” A strong supporter of Florida’s craft movement, Plata takes pride in his place as an innovator.