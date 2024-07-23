Twice as Nice at Lake Park Diner

Lake Park Diner opened a second location in North Naples, offering customers another spot to enjoy its popular offerings

By
-
Lake Park Diner. Photo courtesy of Fleming Restaurant Group
Lake Park Diner. Photo courtesy of Fleming Restaurant Group

Lake Park Diner, which grew out of a food truck known as Smith Organics in 2019, has expanded to two Naples locations. The new one recently opened at Founders Square, bringing its “diner with a conscience” philosophy and food to North Naples. 

The second location offers an indoor/outdoor bar and a pet-friendly patio, as well as the same chef-driven menu that’s been so popular at the original location. Favorites include Adam’s Fish & Chips, Mediterranean chopped salad, rotisserie chicken, shakes (with or without a shot of liquor), and craft cocktails and mocktails, among many more creative, satisfying dishes.

Photo courtesy of Lake Park Diner
Photo courtesy of Lake Park Diner

The diners are owned and operated by Naples-based Paul Fleming Restaurant Group. CEO Jody Goodenough-Fleming says of the Founders Square location: “This new diner is not just another eatery; it is a testament to our vision and commitment, fostering spaces for friends and family to gather and enjoy their favorite dishes.”

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR