Twice as Nice at Lake Park Diner

Lake Park Diner, which grew out of a food truck known as Smith Organics in 2019, has expanded to two Naples locations. The new one recently opened at Founders Square, bringing its “diner with a conscience” philosophy and food to North Naples.

The second location offers an indoor/outdoor bar and a pet-friendly patio, as well as the same chef-driven menu that’s been so popular at the original location. Favorites include Adam’s Fish & Chips, Mediterranean chopped salad, rotisserie chicken, shakes (with or without a shot of liquor), and craft cocktails and mocktails, among many more creative, satisfying dishes.

The diners are owned and operated by Naples-based Paul Fleming Restaurant Group. CEO Jody Goodenough-Fleming says of the Founders Square location: “This new diner is not just another eatery; it is a testament to our vision and commitment, fostering spaces for friends and family to gather and enjoy their favorite dishes.”