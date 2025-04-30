Embody a Passion for Nature on Rookery Bay

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve stretches across 110,000 acres of mangrove forest, uplands, and protected waters, making up approximately 40 percent of the Collier County coastline. Scientists at the research reserve protect the local waters, land, animals, plants, and community.

Friends of Rookery Bay, incorporated in 1987, serves as the state-designated citizen support organization to the research reserve. Through outreach efforts, advocacy, and fundraising, the nonprofit organization champions coastal protection and preservation. Earlier this year, the citizen support organization received a $240,000 gift from the estate of Elizabeth A. McCarthy, an art teacher who retired to Naples in 1987 with husband Henry McCarthy. Elizabeth, who especially enjoyed canoeing Rookery Bay with friends and family, left monetary gifts to six nonprofit organizations around the country. The donation is one of the largest individual contributions received by Rookery Bay in its 37-year history.

Athan Barkoukis, executive director for Friends of Rookery Bay, says, “the [McCarthy] family’s passion for nature and this unique part of the western Everglades will be sustained through education, research, and conservation programs funded by this incredible donation.”