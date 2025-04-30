Real Seafood Co. Tells Fish Tales

Those looking for Real Seafood Co. in its accustomed location on Fontana Del Sol Way in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt in Naples will find a new restaurant there. (More on that on page 105.) Real Seafood Co. has moved up the road, opening at Coconut Point in Estero.

In this new space, diners will find a similar seafood-centric menu with 18 plates to share (or not). Crab guacamole, tuna tartare, blackened grouper bites, elote corn fritters, and NOLA grilled oysters are among the options. Heartier dishes include whole lobster with french fries, jambalaya, filet mignon, and paella Valenciana. Fish selections come from the Gulf, New England waters, and the Great Lakes. The indoor decor features ample dark oak, while the patio offers alfresco dining and a separate bar for outdoor sipping.