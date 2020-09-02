Emmanuel Community Park to Host Weekly Meals of Hope Food Drive

The park will partner with Meals of Hope to serve the community every Wednesday afternoon

To help support the community through economic hardship and alleviate food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Emmanuel Community Park (2770 Oil Well Rd., Naples, FL 34120) will host Meals of Hope mobile food pantries and free food distributions every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

In previous weeks, Meals of Hope served 300 families a week’s worth of food to support their families.

“Based upon the estimate of the community’s need, we would not be surprised if the number increases to 400 families or more during these challenging times,” said Rev. Will Kittinger, associate pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Naples–and Meals of Hope will happily provide food to them all and more!”

The organization will distribute fresh produce, frozen chicken and beef patties, dried pasta, and rice-based meals. The week’s distribution depends on the incoming donations from food banks, farmers, supermarkets, and suppliers.

Emmanuel Community Park plans to host the food pantry as long as members of the community are in need and as long as the resources are available to provide them.

“Emmanuel Communities is excited to collaborate with Meals of Hope to offer a mobile drive-through food pantry,” said Howard Isaacson, CEO of Emmanuel Communities, Inc. Isaacson added that Emmanuel Communities will welcome inquiries from other groups to join efforts in serving the community.

To volunteer at the food distribution, contact Deacon Dee at (239) 352-0118 or register online.

For questions about the park or services and events, please email EPC@naplesemmanuel.org or call (239) 352-0118.