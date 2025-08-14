Enjoy a Sophisticated Beachside Date Night at Baleen

Enjoy toes-in-the-sand dining this summer at Baleen, LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort’s signature oceanfront restaurant. Offering sunset views, white linen service, and an upscale menu curated by Michelin-starred Chef Saschia Marchesi, Baleen sets the scene for romantic date nights and special occasions.

This summer’s offerings are rooted in seasonality and sustainability, with standout dishes such as miso sea bass, hand-cut filet mignon, and the crab and avocado tower.

To best enjoy these summer delicacies, Baleen is inviting guests for dining on the beach that fuses barefoot luxury with five-star service. Plus, savor a curated wine list and signature cocktails designed to complement the summer flavors.

For more information and to reserve, visit laplayaresort.com.