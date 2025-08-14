Prime Social Reserve On Tap to Open in Naples

When it opens this fall, Prime Social Reserve—a rooftop dining and social club overlooking Fifth Avenue South—will raise Naples’ culinary landscape to new heights. It is the latest concept by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, which owns and operates 100-plus restaurants around the country, including Del Mar and Ocean Prime on Fifth Avenue South.

The idea came to Naples entrepreneur Christopher Shucart, president of JCS Realty Group and a partner in CMC Hospitality Group, which developed the downtown Central Square multi-venue complex encompassing District, The Mini Bar, Staff Only, and The Alley. He owns the Fifth Avenue South property upon which Prime Social is located. Shucart pitched the rooftop idea to David Miller, Cameron Mitchell CEO, president, and operating partner, who was interested, provided the plan could be approved.

It took five years, but Shucart won city approval; construction is underway. “The design of the restaurant takes advantage of the view,” Miller says. “About 30 percent [of Prime Social] is outside with a covered rooftop. It feels like you’re on a luxurious yacht.”

The space, featuring natural woods, cabana-inspired canopies, two lounge areas, and a large dining room, affords access to sun or shade and nighttime views. VIP members receive guaranteed reservations and concierge services at Prime Social, plus concierge service and priority reservations at Ocean Prime, Del Mar, and all Cameron Mitchell restaurants nationwide. That makes VIP access advantageous for part-time residents, too.

VIPs may bring a select number of guests with them and arrange for guests to dine unaccompanied. Prices and number of guests vary by plan. As of mid-May, they had sold about 175 VIP access plans, says Miller, who expects to open with about 250. The menu will be seasonally inspired. Other features include a raw bar; hand-rolled sushi and nigiri; fine steaks; a curated wine and cocktail program; spirit tastings with master distillers; and special events like chef dinners, winemaker evenings, and sip-and-shop socials. Wine lockers will also be available, a first for the company.