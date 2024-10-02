Enjoy a Southern Oktoberfest Beer Pairing Dinner

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs will partner with Palm City Brewing Company to host a Southern Oktoberfest beer pairing dinner at Tanglewood – A Southern Kitchen on October 12 at 7 p.m. The event will feature selections from the brewery expertly paired with Oktoberfest-inspired dishes from the resort’s culinary team.

The five-course dinner will begin with a welcome signature cocktail, the Tanglewood & Palm City Brewing Shandy, made with seasonal lemonade and the Ocean View Lager.

The meal will begin with a Cracklin’ & Potato sous vide pork belly paired with the Ein Hazify. Next, diners will enjoy low country goulash paired with the Vienna Sky lager, followed by a serving of a beer-braised bratwurst paired with the Guild & Palm brew.

The entrée course will feature a pot roast short rib with spaetzle, paired with the Hazify Maxxx IPA. For dessert, savor the Bee Sting Cake filled with vanilla bean cream paired with Mommy’s PSL, a Pumpkin Spice Latte-inspired sip.

Tickets are $85 plus tax and gratuity, and are available at hyattexperiences.com.