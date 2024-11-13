Enjoy “Paris to Naples” Next Week

High Tide Studio & Gallery in Naples will present “Paris to Naples,” a collection of oil paintings that capture the essence of Paris, November 21 to November 24. A portion of the proceeds will support Ronald McDonald Charities, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting families with critically ill children.

In addition to the oil paintings, visitors will also enjoy vibrant interpretations of local French-inspired scenes, from beloved Naples’ landmarks like Bleu Provence and The French, to the lily pads of Naples Botanical Gardens. Featured artists include gallery owner Margie White, along with renowned talents such as Paul Arsenault, John Clarke, Mary LeGarde, Nancy Nowak, Manon Sander, Betty Wentworth, and more.

To further support Ronald McDonald Charities, several of these artists will contribute hand-painted platters for the silent auction during the Second Annual Parisian Tea Party, a fundraiser event hosted by the Naples Woman’s Club, also taking place on November 21. The Tea Party will serve as the prelude to the art show’s grand opening.

High Tide Studio & Gallery is located at 995 Central Avenue and is open to tour daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit hightidestudioandgallery.com.