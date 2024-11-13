Snow is in the Air on Third Street South

It’s become an annual holiday tradition in Naples during Thanksgiving week: family and friends spend the evening strolling along Third Street South, listening to live musical performances, viewing elaborately decorated storefronts, and enjoying North Pole treats and sweets from local vendors while they wait for a visit from Santa and snow to fall. On November 25, the street will close at 3 p.m. for this free event. Santa will arrive at 6 p.m., and the tree lighting will take place at 6:20 p.m. A second snowfall will descend at 8 p.m. The festivities continue November 26-30, from 4 to 7 p.m., with live music and a nightly snowfall—pausing only on Thanksgiving Day.