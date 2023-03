Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) at The Local, Naples’ resident farm-to-table eatery, with delectable Irish-inspired specials for lunch and dinner.

Lunchtime diners will delight in the flavors of the Emerald Isle with a corned beef, cabbage, and spicy mustard sandwich for $17. For a full Irish dinner experience, indulge in The Local’s corned beef hash, served with cabbage, carrots, potatoes, and Irish soda bread for $24.

To reserve a table, click here.