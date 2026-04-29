Explore Florida’s Ancient Wild with a Trio of Nature Tours

For a remarkable 72 years, Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary has stood as one of Southwest Florida’s most powerful symbols of preservation, a place where ancient trees, rare wildlife, and fragile wetlands have been protected by the National Audubon Society since 1954. What was once threatened by logging is now home to the world’s largest remaining old-growth bald cypress forest.

To mark the anniversary, the sanctuary invites visitors to experience Corkscrew through a trio of immersive guided programs that reveal the magic of the swamp at different hours of the day and night.

The Sunset Stroll captures Corkscrew at one of its most breathtaking moments. As golden light filters through the cypress canopy, guests can climb the observation tower to watch the sun slip below the horizon before walking along the 2.25-mile boardwalk. Led by naturalists, participants hear insects begin their rhythmic chorus and watch wildlife stir. Offered on select evenings, including May 12, 20, and 26, the experience is $40, $20 for ages 12-16.

The Ancient Forest Tour on May 28 guides visitors through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, and marsh before arriving at the old-growth bald cypress forest, where some trees are more than 500 years old. The tour is $30 for ages 16 and older.

After dark, the Corkscrew Night Tour reveals yet another dimension of the sanctuary on May 13, 18, and 27. Guided by flashlight and starlight, visitors listen for owls, watch insects pulse through the understory, and may spot an alligator quietly swimming. The Corkscrew Night Tour tickets are $40, $15 for ages 12-16.