Farmers Market and More at Ave Maria

Looking for a quick escape? Head over to Ave Maria to get a “taste” of the community east of Naples through free events. The Saturday Farmers Market in the Town Center (9 a.m.–2 p.m.) through April 30 offers a selection of produce, plants, baked goods, honey, and more. Visitors can also enjoy live music at various locations in the Town Center each Tuesday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., through April 30. Ave Maria Development offers one-hour narrated sightseeing trolley tours each Tuesday through April 26. Reservations are encouraged.