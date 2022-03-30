Standing Ovation for Andrey Boreyko

Naples Philharmonic Artistic and Music Director Andrey Boreyko bids farewell to local audiences with four final performances April 3 and 9 and May 5 and 6 in Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples. Boreyko also serves as artistic and music director of the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, which he will conduct April 3. The renowned conductor extended his contract for an extra year after the pandemic; he will sign off on his illustrious eight-year local engagement with powerful symphonic programs.