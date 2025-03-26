FC Naples Brings Professional Soccer to Collier County

This month marks the debut season of the first professional soccer team in Collier County. FC Naples, the newly formed team, is part of the United Soccer League, a professional soccer organization found in communities across North America, with more than 200 clubs. FC Naples is based at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, a 175-acre venue located less than 10 miles from downtown Naples.

Last July, Matt “Gaffa” Poland was named the team’s head coach and sporting director. Poland, who has played professionally with European clubs, also earned accolades as a coach in Europe. His most recent coaching opportunity was with another startup organization, Chicago House AC. Prior to that, he was the head coach of Naples United Football Club, a semiprofessional soccer club based in Naples. Under Poland’s leadership, the team ranked fourth in the country. During the offseason, Poland, who has made Marco Island his home base for the past 13 years, coaches local boys’ and girls’ teams.

Since his appointment, Poland has been building out the FC Naples roster, signing players and holding tryouts with hopes of assembling a title-contending team that becomes the pride of Southwest Florida. “I knew Naples would be the perfect place for a professional soccer team,” says Poland. “Getting the opportunity to build FC Naples in the community I love is a dream come true.”

Poland will spend time developing local talent, so soccer becomes a popular sport to play­­—and watch—locally.