Tweeds Suit Shop Opens in Naples

Bespoke menswear atelier Tweeds recently opened its doors in the Naples Design District. Donald Carlson, the 32-year-old founder of the custom men’s clothing brand, started his first business in 2019, when he bought a box truck and converted it into a mobile suit shop. He parked it in downtown Sarasota and began knocking on doors, selling custom suits. Aided by his Instagram presence, he found a receptive audience. He decided to scale and grow the business, launching stores in Sarasota, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Orlando. The Naples location marks his fifth store opening in five years.

The new showroom, located at 955 Fifth Avenue North, reflects the artistry and tradition of bespoke tailoring while “embracing the dynamic energy, heritage, and coastal culture of downtown Naples,” explains Carlson. Jared Greenwood, based in Boise, Idaho, reimagined the interior. “We brought in elements that make the space feel classy, fusing industrial design and luxurious details to create a relaxed yet stylish interior,” he states.

Luxury fabrics from mills—such as Dormeuil, Scabal, and Zegna—are on display alongside cartoon wall paintings, a putting green, a photo booth, and a collection of new and vintage items, as well as black-and-white photographs of Naples from the ’50s by photographer Russ Clouston. A bar area is available for clients to relax with a complimentary drink during fittings and consultations, adding to the customer experience, which involves taking more than 30 detailed measurements to capture the nuance of an individual’s body shape. “The attention to detail ensures an exceptional fit,” relays Carlson, who offers bespoke services for women as well.

The Naples showroom is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and by appointment Sunday and Monday; mobile fitting appointments are also offered.