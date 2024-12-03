Festive Food by Chefs Rachid Eido and Asif Syed

Rachid Eido

Rachid Eido, owner of Kareem’s Lebanese Kitchen, is a third-generation chef. When he was young, there were diverse cultures in Lebanon, and friends of other faiths were often included in his family’s large gatherings. “Muslim people would celebrate together with Christians, sharing the happiness,” he says. A dish he associates with holidays and other occasions is ouzi. “Lebanese ouzi features spiced lamb and rice in a flaky pastry. It’s perfect for gatherings or a family meal.”

Lebanese Ouzi

For the filling

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. ground lamb (or beef)

1 cup long-grain rice, rinsed

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. allspice

Salt and pepper to taste

1 /2 cup pine nuts (optional)

1/4 cup chopped parsley

For the pastry

1 package of phyllo dough (or puff pastry)

1 /2 cup butter, melted

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Add the ground meat and cook until browned. Drain any excess fat. Stir in the rice, spices, salt, and pepper. Add about 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until rice is cooked. If using pine nuts, toast them in a separate pan and add at the end. Stir in the chopped parsley and let the filling cool.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Lay a sheet of phyllo dough on a clean surface and brush it with melted butter. Layer a few more sheets, brushing each with butter. Place a generous amount of filling on one end of the pastry and fold it over to encase the filling. You can shape it into a triangle or roll it up. Repeat with the remaining filling and pastry sheets.

Place the ouzi seam-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the tops of the ouzi with melted butter. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot, garnished with additional parsley or a side of yogurt sauce.

Asif Syed

A native of India, Asif Syed owns 21 Spices by Chef Asif. Christmas was always a workday until he began celebrating it just under a decade ago. For Eid, New Year, or an Indian festival, he’s likely to make goat biryani, a dish featuring savory goat and spiced rice. For Christmas, however, he turns to seafood. “Everybody does lamb, but I love lobsters,” he says.

Tandoori Whole Lobster

2 lobsters (about 1.5 pounds each), split in half

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp. tandoori masala

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. curry powder

1 tsp. paprika

1 tbsp. ghee, melted

Salt to taste

1 /4 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

3 eggs, boiled and crumbled

3 tbsp. mozzarella, shredded

Lemon wedges, for serving

If using live lobsters, boil for about 3-4 minutes (parboil to cook slightly), then split them in half lengthwise. Remove the claws and crack them slightly. Clean the lobster halves, removing any unwanted parts. Take out all the meat (keep the shell intact) and dice into chunks. In a bowl, combine all ingredients listed from yogurt to cilantro, then work in crumbled eggs. Add in lobster chunks.

Stuff the lobster mixture back into the shells and top with mozzarella. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Serve coconut curry sauce (recipe below) on the side.

Coconut curry sauce

1 cup coconut milk

1 /2 tsp. ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp. ghee

1 /4 tsp. turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Boil all ingredients for 15 minutes. Cool one hour. Next, blend until smooth in a food processor. Boil again to thicken. Serve with lobster.