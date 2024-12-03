‘Tis the Season for Star Fruit

Carambolas have arrived just in time to grace fruit salads and any platter in need of festive ornamentation. When they reach their peak ripeness (turning a beautiful sunshine yellow), slice them through their distinctive ridges to produce multiple golden five-pointed stars that can dress up any dish with a sweet-tart tang.

They aren’t just pretty faces—they are loaded with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels and can lessen the chance of developing fatty liver. They also can help regulate blood sugar and give the immune system a boost. While most people tolerate star fruit well, two cautions: Those with kidney disease should look but not touch. And everyone should be aware that carambolas contain caramboxin, a substance associated with neurological problems, so moderation is advised when eating them.