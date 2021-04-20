Fifth Avenue South Launches “Movers & Shapers” Podcast

Bruce Barone, Jr., will sit down with the area's business owners, restaurateurs, politicians, city officials, and more in the new series

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) recently launched its “Movers & Shapers” podcast series, hosted by executive director Bruce Barone, Jr., to offer candid discussions with the community’s most influential business owners, restaurateurs, politicians, city officials, and entrepreneurs speaking on topics of interest in the downtown Naples area.

The first two interviews for the season aired with City of Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann and Sails restaurant co-founder Veljko Pavicevic. The podcast guests discussed the financial impact of COVID-19 on local businesses, future enhancements to Fifth Avenue South, team building and customer service, and expansion of the Sails restaurant holdings. Listeners can catch up on episodes here, as well as on Spotify, iTunes, and Pandora.

“Our objective in launching this new podcast series is to connect with some of the most powerful Neapolitans who are setting the bar for the future of downtown Naples,” Barone said. “We encourage local residents and visitors alike to tune in and find out who is making waves and why as well as what is happening on our iconic Fifth Avenue South.”

