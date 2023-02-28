Floral Beauty in Bloom at the Naples Flower Show

The Naples Flower Show, an annual partnership between the Naples Botanical Garden and the Naples Garden Club, has blossomed into the largest juried flower show in Florida. This year’s show, titled “Just Imagine,” takes place at the garden on March 17 and 18. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy spectacular floral designs, botanical arts, tropical plants, educational displays, and interactive demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $25 for adults, $10 for children 4 to 14, and children under 3 are free.