Tour the Swamp Under the Stars

You never know what you will hear or see on a walk through the Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary after dark. A night visit promises the sounds of calling insects, or perhaps the grunt of an alligator and a hoot or two from an owl. Along the two-mile boardwalk trail, a naturalist will take you on a guided tour where you learn about the nocturnal biodiversity of the swamp and adaptations that enable wildlife to thrive. Spend a couple of hours under the stars in the swamp on Monday, March 6; online reservations required, $40 per person.