The Naples Players Stages The Sound of Music

The Naples Players will bring The Sound of Music to its stage to close out the season March 1 to April 2. The beloved final collaboration of Rodgers and Hammerstein will be the final production before the building is renovated.

Destined to become the world’s most beloved musical by featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars.

The inspirational story, based on Maria Augusta Trapp’s memoir, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as Nazi forces take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must escape.

This show is the perfect way to close the curtain on The Naples Players’ current facility. The Naples Players will honor their family with this production this year, while spending next year creating a building where this sense of family continues to be the foundation.

“The Sound of Music has been one of our most heavily requested shows,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO and executive artistic director. “Accompanied by our live, 15-piece orchestra, the show is sure to delight audiences and create a standard for all of our musicals moving forward.”

A red carpet event will take place March 1, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and features local vendors, food, drinks, and live music by Chariot. Additionally, a sensory friendly performance will be held March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Performances take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Both general public and season tickets are on sale at the TNP Box Office or here.