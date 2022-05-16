Food Truck Park Coming to Bonita Springs

The renaissance of downtown Bonita Springs continues: by the end of this year, or early 2023 at the latest, the city will have its very own food truck park. Although the plan for the park was approved back in October 2020, the groundbreaking ceremony finally took place on May 12.

Located on Old 41 near Reynolds Street, across from Riverside Park, the complex will be called Rooftop at Riverside. It will consist of eight independently owned food trucks, each with their own utilities, and a two-story Old Florida style bar building; seats will have a direct view of Riverside Park.

The property was purchased by the Magnus family from the city of Bonita Springs. According to a press release, the property will include more than 11,000-square-feet of open courtyard space for dining and events; a 4,100-square-foot covered structure with deck and patio space for drinks and dining; 800 square feet of fireside patio dining; a 600-square-foot playground; and a mist wall “to keep us all cool in our warm, sunny Florida summers.”

“With what the city has done with Old 41, we saw an opportunity to give the city a heartbeat downtown with something that will bring entertainment and that will give our community something to look forward to,” said Chris Magnus, co-developer of Rooftop at Riverside. “It’s something that will be fun for everybody.”

While Magnus isn’t taking applications yet for the trucks, he’s committed to having a variety of cuisines represented without duplication. “The really cool thing about food trucks is that it’s a great beginning business for people,” he said. “Maybe we’ll see some of these food trucks really take off and want to build their own restaurants, and that is really exciting because we do need more restaurants in Bonita.”