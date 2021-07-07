Foodie Road Trip: Serving Up Sarasota

Chef-Driven

Indigenous is home to the hardest-to-score table in town, so make your reservations early. The buzz is all thanks to chef-owner Steve Phelps, a two-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef, South. You’ll lick the plate clean if you order his green curry fish dip served with sea-salted nori crackers and seasonal veggies. For a main course, try the cobia served over coconut jasmine rice and grilled cabbage and finished with a fish sauce aioli.

Take in some culture at the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College and grab a bite to eat at SAM Bistro. Executive chef Kaytlin Dangaran offers a menu that elevates the museum-going experience. The griddled cheese sandwich—a blend of fontina mornay, sharp white cheddar, pullman, and tomato jam—is the grown-up answer to the grilled cheese you craved as a kid. For a lunch worth lingering over, go vegetarian with the farro salad topped with roasted heirloom carrots, watercress, toasted pistachios, and a house-made smoked blue cheese dressing.

Hidden Gem

Sarasota is made for sunsets, and since 1929, the refreshingly unfancy New Pass Grill & Bait Shop has offered a great spot to watch that big ball of orange sink into the bay. Need a break from the seafood scene? Go for the cooked-to-order award-winning burger with all the fixings (or any way you like it).

Grab ’n’ Go

Strolling around St. Armand’s circle to shop and people-watch is a Sarasota tradition. Why not enjoy it with something sweet from Settimi’s Gelato? Each of the dazzling array of flavors—from Banana Split to Almond Chocolate to Cherry Amarena—is homemade from fresh ingredients daily.