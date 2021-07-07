Summer Fun at Naples Botanical Garden

Residents of Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties enjoy discounted admissions to the Naples Botanical Garden through September 30 with proof of residency. Adults are $12 and children aged 4-17 are $3. Visitors can pick up a W.O.N.D.E.R. (Walk, Observe, Navigate, Draw, Explore, and Read) activity pack at the ticket booth to learn at their own pace. July’s theme is “Floating Flora” and August’s is “Art Naturally.” It’s also a good time to check out the new “Artists in Bloom” exhibit opening July 2, as well as the popular outdoor sculpture installation by Steve Tobin. Both run through September 6. Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.